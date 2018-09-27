Innovid Launches OTT Composer

Video advertising platform provider Innovid today launched OTT Composer, a self-service advertising tool that enables companies to design interactive ads for connected TV (CTV) and scale dynamic creative across video everywhere. Users can build interactive videos once, create multiple versions and personalized iterations, and have them work across all over-the-top (OTT) devices and channels, including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, Hulu, and Fox's true[X], among others.

"With the undisputed hyper-growth of CTV that's happening right now, we are beyond thrilled to launch OTT Composer to streamline the execution of interactive video campaigns for the connected, on-demand TV landscape," said Tal Chalozin, chief technology officer and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. "OTT Composer offers a blueprint for success in creating dynamic TV spots that resonate by helping our customers solve two big pain points—scalability and measurement. Our new product suite will help make interactive CTV a reality for the masses, while delivering better measurement, as proven by the Media Rating Counci's accreditation of our OTT served video ad impression tracking."