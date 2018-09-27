ZoomInfo Acquires Datanyze

Zoom Information [ZoomInfo], providers of a platform for sales and marketing teams, has acquired Datanyze, a provider of technographic data. Financial terms of the acquisition were undisclosed.

Datanyze uses machine learning and proprietary methodologies to capture the technologies that are being used or implemented by more than 35 million companies globally. By infusing this information into its growth acceleration platform, ZoomInfo will be able to supplement its company and contact information with real-time alerts that enable sales and marketing professionals to sell based on customer technology decisions.