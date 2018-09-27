ZoomInfo Acquires Datanyze
Zoom Information [ZoomInfo], providers of a platform for sales and marketing teams, has acquired Datanyze, a provider of technographic data. Financial terms of the acquisition were undisclosed.
Datanyze uses machine learning and proprietary methodologies to capture the technologies that are being used or implemented by more than 35 million companies globally. By infusing this information into its growth acceleration platform, ZoomInfo will be able to supplement its company and contact information with real-time alerts that enable sales and marketing professionals to sell based on customer technology decisions.
"Business data is rapidly changing, and your data platforms must be built to adapt. ZoomInfo has the largest, most complete data set of companies and contacts and a goal to enable our customers to automate, process, curate, and present the data on demand and in real time. Delivering industry-leading technographics, the Datanyze technology will be a significant addition to help us deliver the right data, at the right time, to the right person," Derek Schoettle, ZoomInfo's CEO, said in a statement.
"I am thrilled to be joining ZoomInfo at this time of tremendous growth in the organization. Bringing together our two organizations is a perfect union, combining Datanyze's real-time technographic data with ZoomInfo's unparalleled, and the industry's most current, company and contact data," Ilya Semin, CEO of Datanyze, added.
