Bigtincan Launches Bigtincan for Salesforce.com

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, has launched Bigtincan for Salesforce, a solution based on ontologies, a new approach to connecting disparate information sets to provide content recommendations inside Salesforce.com.

With Bigtincan for Salesforce, companies can empower their sales representatives with AI-powered content recommendations, bringing the power of ontologies to any Salesforce object across Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Salesforce Communities. Bigtincan for Salesforce uses ontologies to link information together across disparate systems without the need to tag individual pieces of content. Customers can build their own ontologies or use any number of pre-configured formats.

The solution can connect directly to existing external content repositories, such as EFSS, SharePoint, Salesforce Files, and the Bigtincan Hub. It works anywhere inside Salesforce, and even works in multiple Salesforce Clouds and across any Salesforce object (Opportunities, Accounts, Leads, Cases, etc.).

The core technology behind Bigtincan for Salesforce comes from Bigtincan's acquisition of Contondo in 2017.

"Bigtincan for Salesforce brings advanced contextual recommendations using ontologies to sales people where they work," said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "At Bigtincan, it's our mission to arm sales teams with the information they need, at the moment they need it, to best engage with prospects and customers. This Salesforce module adds to our existing AI capabilities to provide sales teams with valuable insights and support them in driving ROI, while giving marketing teams insight into the content that is needed to drive revenue."

Key capabilities of Bigtincan for Salesforce include the following: