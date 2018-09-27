SessionM Revamps Its Customer Loyalty Solutions

SessionM, providers of a customer data and engagement platform, has released three new features to help restaurants and retailers drive deeper customer loyalty, have greater control and flexibility around managing earning velocity by specific source and targeting personalized benefits to customers based on status within a customer engagement program.

SessionM's loyalty software enhancements include the following:

Earning Velocity Management by Source: Marketers can pull different levers to award incentives at different velocities to encourage spend across channels and third-parties.

Enhanced Tools for Custom Reward Stores, Menus, and Offers: Marketers can configure highly personalized reward stores to target specific customers, individual or groups of stores, or special tiers and/or spend thresholds.

Enhanced Targeting and Experience Management by Customer Tier: Companies can establish and manage public or private tier-associated benefits and offers. With hidden tiers, they can leverage unpublished methods, such as personalized product recommendations, tailored offers, or exclusive experiences.

"At SessionM, we're redefining what it means to drive customer loyalty," said Mark Herrmann, co-founder and chief product officer at SessionM, in a statement. "The ability to deploy a flexible incentives program fueled by customer data management capabilities is a formidable tool in the loyalty arsenal."

SessionM is built on a customer data platform (CDP) that streams in data from disparate sources, such as the in-store point of sale, ecommerce platforms, email service providers, and social activity to build a real-time profile.