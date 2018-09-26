Bigtincan Acquires FatStax

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, has acquired FatStax, a sales enablement. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Through this acquisition, Bigtincan will enable businesses to map their entire buyer journey from CRM to field and inside sellers. The acquisition also expands Bigtincan's sales enablement offerings and increases its presence in the U.S. midwestern region.

"We are thrilled to welcome the FatStax team to the Bigtincan family," said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "FatStax brings unmatched expertise in enabling success for sales teams in today's evolving market. In the face of uncertainty when it comes to global trade and product tariffs, the ability to map the entire buyer journey from engagement to order across catalogs of products is paramount to amplifying customer service and driving deal closures. We see this as a huge asset to enhance our existing platform and continue to build our portfolio offerings as we look to meet the needs of sales teams across industries."

FatStax's mobile sales tool transforms spreadsheets, paper catalogs, and website content into digital catalogs, updating relevant product data instantly, answering customer questions, and linking deeply into processes inside CRM. FatStax technology foundation is built using some of Salesforce.com's technologies, like Heroku and AppExchange, and enables mobile users with a native Apple iOS solution.