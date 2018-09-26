HG Data Acquires Pivotal IQ

HG Data has acquired Pivotal iQ, adding Pivotal iQ's IT contract data, spend intelligence, and technology usage data to its marketing stack. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"For years companies large and small have relied on HG Data to identify the software, hardware, and cloud services being used by millions of companies worldwide. With the addition of Pivotal iQ, we are the first in the market to deliver a unique blend of IT spend, IT install, and contract renewal intelligence," said Elizabeth Cholawsky, HG Data's CEO, in a statement. "This information can be accessed through the Pivotal iQ platform, allowing our customers to act more quickly on the best technology datasets with the deepest insights."

Both HG Data and Pivotal iQ leverage advanced data science approaches to help companies better identify their target accounts, predict and prioritize them based on their likelihood to purchase, and directly connect with the right buyers at the right time.