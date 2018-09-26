LiveRamp Extends AbiliTec for Offline Identity Resolution
LiveRamp is expanding the availability of its AbiliTec offline identity resolution platform to its IdentityLink portfolio, allowing companies that are building in-demand products that connect different data sets, like customer data platforms (CDP), master data management platforms and enterprise data warehouses, to offload identity resolution.
"When martech platforms demonstrate a cross-channel identity resolution strategy that can seamlessly adapt to the needs of their marketing customers, it unlocks value for both," said Anneka Gupta, co-president of LiveRamp, in a statement. "With the new capabilities AbiliTec adds to IdentityLink, technology platforms will have broader reach and accuracy when connecting their clients' disparate data and can more quickly adjust to changes that occur in a consumer's life,whether it's a marriage, move, or contact change."
AbiliTec can resolve disparate personally identifiable information (PII)—name, address, email, and phone number—to a single person, in a privacy-first manner, using sophisticated machine learning algorithms and a patented identity resolution process. AbiliTec applies a unique, persistent Privacy by Design (PbD) identifier to all customer records to create a people-based view of the customer with evidence-based IDs.
Related Articles
LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink
12 Oct 2016
The solution aims to power 'people-based marketing' by unifying cross-channel data.
LiveRamp Adds Retargeting to IdentityLink
07 Jun 2017
LiveRamp IdentityLink now extends marketers' ability to leverage CRM data in Google Customer Match.
LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Publishers
19 Jul 2017
LiveRamp IdentityLink for Publishers expands access to people-based marketing.
LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Agencies
26 Oct 2017
Identity for Agencies enables marketing firms to manage account-based initiatives for their clients.
LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Television
05 Mar 2018
IdentityLink for TV allows TV marketers to execute people-based marketing at scale.