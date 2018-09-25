Oracle Adds Capabilities to Eloqua
Oracle today announced a series of updates to Oracle Eloqua that include new content creation, sales tools, and auditing capabilities.
"To drive sales and strengthen brand and customer loyalty, B2B marketers increasingly have to deliver irresistible, consistent, and connected experiences to customers wherever they are and however they choose to engage," said Pierre Custeau, vice president of product management at Oracle Eloqua, in a statement. "To help our customers meet these increasing expectations, we are focused on delivering innovations within Eloqua that bring efficiency and creativity to the way marketers work. With the addition of powerful new content creation, sales tools, and auditing capabilities, we are continuing to set the industry standard for marketing automation."
Part of Oracle Marketing Cloud, Eloqua is a B2B marketing automation platform that helps teams nurture prospects through email marketing and cross-channel marketing.
The new capabilities include the following:
- Eloqua Landing Page Editor, allowing marketers to build out-of-the box landing pages with elements like image carousels with rotating images and video backgrounds, without touching code.
- Eloqua Sales Tools for Microsoft Outlook, which enable sales teams to access rich buyer insights and relevant content and track emails sent to prospects without having to leave their email platform of choice. The new integration with Microsoft Outlook also allows sales teams that work across a range of platforms and devices to access Eloqua Engage and Eloqua Profiler.
- Enhanced security, tracking, and auditing to ensure that sensitive data within Eloqua is protected against unauthorized usage or retrieval. These features enable users to obtain insights about login history, detailed audit insights, and enhanced audit reporting and to export audit logs for up to 25 months in CSV and XLS formats.
Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, an integrated suite of applications for customer experience management and business transformation.