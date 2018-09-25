Oracle Adds Capabilities to Eloqua

Oracle today announced a series of updates to Oracle Eloqua that include new content creation, sales tools, and auditing capabilities.

"To drive sales and strengthen brand and customer loyalty, B2B marketers increasingly have to deliver irresistible, consistent, and connected experiences to customers wherever they are and however they choose to engage," said Pierre Custeau, vice president of product management at Oracle Eloqua, in a statement. "To help our customers meet these increasing expectations, we are focused on delivering innovations within Eloqua that bring efficiency and creativity to the way marketers work. With the addition of powerful new content creation, sales tools, and auditing capabilities, we are continuing to set the industry standard for marketing automation."