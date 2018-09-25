Xactly Acquires OpsPanda
Xactly a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has acquired OpsPanda, an artificial intelligence-based sales resource and capacity planning application provider.
Xactly will now offer customers a data-driven, pre-packaged, and integrated sales planning solution that covers territory design and quota allocation, as well as workforce and capacity management.
Following on the heels of the recent AlignStar and Obero acquisitions, Xactly continues to strengthen its SPM portfolio. With the OpsPanda acquisition, Xactly brings AI to all aspects of SPM, from sales planning to incentive compensation.
"To hit business targets, organizations must align corporate goal setting with sales operations planning. Traditionally, these processes have had different cycles, datasets, and workflows," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "With the acquisition of OpsPanda, Xactly now allows organizations to tie revenue to sales and quota planning and gives them the ability to manage against quotas on a continuous basis, not just as an annual exercise."
"Planning across sales is critical, and the challenges in knowing the resources and capacity of your sales organizations is essential to optimize the activity in hiring and retaining your sales talent," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research, in a statement. "By bringing OpsPanda into the Xactly portfolio, the value for customers is clear, as it will be able to further improve the potential in achieving the required imperatives of sales performance management are accomplished through quota achievement and that territories are fully exploited with sales professionals."