Xactly Acquires OpsPanda

Xactly a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has acquired OpsPanda, an artificial intelligence-based sales resource and capacity planning application provider.

Xactly will now offer customers a data-driven, pre-packaged, and integrated sales planning solution that covers territory design and quota allocation, as well as workforce and capacity management.

Following on the heels of the recent AlignStar and Obero acquisitions, Xactly continues to strengthen its SPM portfolio. With the OpsPanda acquisition, Xactly brings AI to all aspects of SPM, from sales planning to incentive compensation.