mParticle Expands Partnership With Facebook for Event-Level Data Integration

mParticle, providers of a customer data platform built for connected devices, has expanded its integration with Facebook. Through this partnership, mParticle will be included in the mobile platform category within the Facebook Events Manager to help companies onboard granular app event data to Facebook's advertising platform.

With this expanded integration, companies using mParticle can sync event and attribute-level data to Facebook in real time to deliver more relevant and personalized advertising at scale.