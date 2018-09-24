MapAnything Unveils Schedule Assistant

MapAnything has launched the MapAnything Schedule Assistant as part of its Winter 2018 release on the Salesforce.com AppExchange.

Leveraging the MapAnything Routing Engine APIs recently announced as part of MapAnything's Location-of-Things (LoT) Platform, the Schedule Assistant can revolutionize the way sales and service reps prioritize their client interactions.

The Schedule Assistant, also leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, helps reps build their weekly schedules, build their visits using the intuitive MAX Interface, drag and drop appointments on their Salesforce calendar, and then prioritize their accounts with Salesforce Einstein Lead Scoring, existing service-level agreements, like frequency of visits or time to resolution, or numerical fields in Salesforce. With the click of a button, the MapAnything Schedule Assistant can organize their potential meetings while respecting existing appointments, optimize the cadence to reduce travel time, and sync the output back into most Google or Exchange-based calendars.

Sales managers can now view their entire teams' week from MapAnything's Schedule view. They can find opportunities for coaching, drive accountability from their teams, and re-assign accounts or opportunities.