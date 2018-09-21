Xactly Releases AI Algorith to Predict Sales Rep Attrition

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has released a machine learning algorithm to predict sales rep attrition.

Integrated with Salesforce.com, Xactly's Sales Performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform applies machine learning algorithms to more than 13 years of pay and performance data to analyze and predict the risk of future employee attrition. It also leverages a model of more than 50 unique data elements and Salesforce's Einstein platform to predict leading sales indicators using both customer as well as reps' pay and performance data to help sales leaders prioritize opportunities, prevent top reps from leaving the organization, and optimize overall sales performance.

Xactly's platform includes historical compensation insights garnered from thousands of customers to capture and analyze dozens of key criteria associated with employee satisfaction, such as the following:

compensation;

sales performance;

industry;

employee tenure; and

company attrition levels.