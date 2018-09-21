Xactly Releases AI Algorith to Predict Sales Rep Attrition
Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, has released a machine learning algorithm to predict sales rep attrition.
Integrated with Salesforce.com, Xactly's Sales Performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform applies machine learning algorithms to more than 13 years of pay and performance data to analyze and predict the risk of future employee attrition. It also leverages a model of more than 50 unique data elements and Salesforce's Einstein platform to predict leading sales indicators using both customer as well as reps' pay and performance data to help sales leaders prioritize opportunities, prevent top reps from leaving the organization, and optimize overall sales performance.
Xactly's platform includes historical compensation insights garnered from thousands of customers to capture and analyze dozens of key criteria associated with employee satisfaction, such as the following:
- compensation;
- sales performance;
- industry;
- employee tenure; and
- company attrition levels.
"Xactly has harnessed the power of big data to provide organizations with a predictive, real-world AI application that they can easily implement and use today to ensure the productivity and health of their sales force," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "By revealing which reps are at the highest risk of undesired attrition, Xactly allows organizations to take immediate steps before they lose a top rep and impact their revenue attainment."
Related Articles
Xactly Tool Helps Companies Keep Sales Reps
25 Apr 2018
New predictive intelligence capabilities from Xactly Insights help identify potential sales rep attrition.
Xactly Enhances Its Sales Performance Management Platform
02 May 2018
Built-in Microsoft integration, enhanced workflows, and deeper data insights round out the improvements to Xactly's artificial intelligence-based SPM platform.