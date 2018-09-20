Mediafly Launches Automatic Meeting Tracker Update

Mediafly, providers of a mobile sales enablement solution, today launched Automatic Meeting Tracker, an update to the Mediafly app, on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. Through machine learning, sales reps can eliminate manual data entry after each sales meeting.

With Mediafly's Automatic Meeting Tracker, machine learning automatically detects when sales presentations occurred and informs sales teams which accounts, opportunities, and contacts were involved in the presentations. In addition to detecting presentations that occured, the Automatic Meeting Tracker also logs every page presented and every second of video played back to the CRM.