Unbounce Partners with Taboola
Taboola, providers of a discovery platform, is partnering with Unbounce, providers of a landing page and conversion platform for marketers.
The partnership give Taboola users access to the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer, including comprehensive reports on the performance of landing pages and recommendations for improvement at no cost. Marketers will be able to optimize for several key performance categories, including page speed, mobile experience, search engine optimization, copy sentiment, industry benchmarks, conversion-centered design, and trust and security.
"As a high-growth business, partnering with innovative companies like Taboola has been pivotal to our success and ability to introduce more marketers to the ease and power of the Unbounce platform," said Rick Perreault, CEO and co-founder of Unbounce, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Taboola to bring the Analyzer and its intelligent landing page insights to thousands of Taboola's brand marketer clients."
"Every brand has a story worth being discovered, and this partnership with Unbounce will help brands engage with their audiences throughout the full marketing funnel," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, in a statement. "At the heart of what we do is make small business and brands successful, and we're proud to offer marketers the resources they need to succeed in today's fragmented digital marketplace. We are committed to continuously identifying new ways to help our partners."
