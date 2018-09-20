Unbounce Partners with Taboola

Taboola, providers of a discovery platform, is partnering with Unbounce, providers of a landing page and conversion platform for marketers.

The partnership give Taboola users access to the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer, including comprehensive reports on the performance of landing pages and recommendations for improvement at no cost. Marketers will be able to optimize for several key performance categories, including page speed, mobile experience, search engine optimization, copy sentiment, industry benchmarks, conversion-centered design, and trust and security.