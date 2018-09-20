Salesforce Launches Quip Slides

Salesforce.com has released Quip Slides as part of its Quip collaboration suite. With documents, spreadsheets, chat, and now slides, Quip delivers a single canvas for collaboration. Additionally, with deeper Salesforce and third-party integrations with Box and Dropbox, teams can embed even more live data and tools within Quip.

"The introduction of Quip Slides is a game-changer for our customers," said Kevin Gibbs, co-founder and CEO of Quip, in a statement. "Quip fuels a culture of action, combining documents, spreadsheets, and now slides with chat, live data, and AI, allowing our customers to work faster and be more productive."

Quip Slides empowers teams to create interactive, social presentations. Quip Slides features live Salesforce and third-party data, interactive prompts for feedback, and insights powered by artificial intelligence. Now with Quip Slides, teams can create presentations using the following:

Real-time Collaboration—Built-in chat, co-editing and commenting capabilities enable teams to create version-free slides and presentations.

Charting—Interactive charts connect to real-time data in Quip Spreadsheets and Salesforce Reports to keep Slides up-to-date.

Live Data—Embedded directly in Quip, data from Salesforce and third-party systems is presented through Live Apps, delivering up-to-date content within any slide.

Interactive Feedback Prompts—Questions, polls, and comment prompts can be embedded on any slide.

Engagement Insights—Users can surface and measure engagement data, including which stakeholders have opened the presentation, which slides have the most engagement activity, and where engagement decreases within any presentation. Additionally, Einstein artificial intelligence delivers suggestions like who to follow up with to drive decision-making.

Partner-built Live Apps allow teams to embed third-party data and functionality into any Quip document or slide. New partner-built Live Apps include the following:

Box Files Viewer Live App—Enables users to embed specific Box files and folders directly into Quip documents. With the Box Files Viewer Live App teams can access and manage key project files embedded directly within Quip mobile documents.

Dropbox Live App—Now users can insert Dropbox folders directly within Quip. With Dropbox for Quip, users can navigate through folders and subfolders to view, open, and download any of the files inside Dropbox.

Native integrations between Quip and Salesforce enable teams to embed documents and spreadsheets directly within the Sales Cloud Lightning or Service Cloud Lightning Consoles.