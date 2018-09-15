Zoho Adds Conversion Rate Optimization to PageSense
Business solutions company Zoho has added conversion rate optimization (CRO) capabilities to its PageSense solution, allowing uses to track website visitors, analyze visitor behavior, and optimize website conversions.
PageSense was launched eight months ago, and it has already tracked more than 30 million visitors. With these new updates, PageSense will offer the following:
- Session recording, including navigation between tabs and pages within the browser;
- Goals, helping users measure and track all business goals in their website;
- Form Analytics, helping users track and analyze visitor interactions in website forms;
- Attention Map, allowing users to identify the average amount of time spent in each fold in the website; and
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.