Engagio Launches ABM Automation

Engagio has launched Account Based Marketing Automation to help B2B marketers scale their ABM programs, determine whether to run programs at the account or person level, and take action across multiple channels based on intelligent real-time triggers.

Engagio's ABM Automation capabilities build on the company's recent launch of ABM Smart Tools and allow users to do the following:

Dynamically select audiences (people, accounts, opportunities, or custom objects) based on real-time engagement;

Take action from a broad set of multichannel capabilities;

Define if-then scenarios to automatically run key actions and plays; and

Receive alerts on target account behavior to trigger action both automatically or on demand.