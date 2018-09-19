Engagio Launches ABM Automation
Engagio has launched Account Based Marketing Automation to help B2B marketers scale their ABM programs, determine whether to run programs at the account or person level, and take action across multiple channels based on intelligent real-time triggers.
Engagio's ABM Automation capabilities build on the company's recent launch of ABM Smart Tools and allow users to do the following:
- Dynamically select audiences (people, accounts, opportunities, or custom objects) based on real-time engagement;
- Take action from a broad set of multichannel capabilities;
- Define if-then scenarios to automatically run key actions and plays; and
- Receive alerts on target account behavior to trigger action both automatically or on demand.
"Engagio has led the industry with our ABM platform that complements traditional marketing automation with an account-based lens and sophisticated engagement analytics," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "With ABM Automation, we're turning the account insights into action. Marketers are no longer stuck with lead-based automation; they can now launch the right action to target accounts, at exactly the right time."
"Account-based marketing and sales has been a big shift for our organization and has required all teams to work together seamlessly to address the issues most important to our customers and prospects," said Joshua Soto, vice president of marketing at Pindrop, in a statement. "With Engagio, we have a clear understanding of our most meaningful accounts across sales, marketing, and executives. We're looking forward to their new ABM Automation capabilities to direct our focus in a way specific to the account and individual at the time that matters most."
