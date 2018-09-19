Pinterest Opens Its Content Marketing API to Open Influence and Klear
Pinterest has granted influencer marketing technology companies Open Influence and Klear early access to its Content Marketing application program interface (API). These partnerships will offer advertisers new ways to identify, select, and engage with digital content creators.
The Pinterest API integration roll-out will enable Open Influence and Klear users to discover Pinterest influencers by category. They will also be able to analyze Pinterest influencers to determine their relevance for particular brands and campaigns. The API will also include cross network data and statistics on monthly unique viewers, impressions, and engagements per Pin, with the ability to view the influencers’ top-performing content.
Pinterest has a user base of more than 250 million people, and among them is a strong roster of Pinterest-focused influencers with a range of vertical expertise who are known to create powerful and engaging content.The Pinterest API will help companies find and engage those influencers.
"Every piece of content generated by influencers on Pinterest will be automatically tracked, attributed, and aggregated, including top-level KPIs and the impact of each influencer," said Klear Chief Operating Officer Guy Avigdor in a statement. "Pinterest is an important influencer domain to manage, and we expect brands to be excited about the ability to run entire Pinterest influencer marketing campaigns from start to finish, all within one platform. Ninety percent of Pinners say Pinterest has helped them make a purchase decision. And, more importantly, 97 percent of searches on Pinterest are unbranded, so Klear can play a key role for brands to win new customers at a crucial stage of the consumer journey."
"We are pleased to see Pinterest take meaningful steps towards catering to the creator community," said Eric Dahan, CEO of Open Influence, in a statement. "Content creators are the driving force behind any social platform, and empowering them to create, curate, and share with their audiences is more than just a smart move; it's good business. We are all about generating value for our clients, and more data allows us to make smarter decisions around how we invest our clients' influencer marketing budgets."
"The Pinterest community creates amazing content centered around various passion points," said Felix LaHaye, co-founder of Open Influence, in a statement. "The API will open new possibilities for creators to better monetize their Pinterest creativity."
"We're always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on Pinterest," said David Temple, head of content and creator products at Pinterest, in a statement. "We're excited to make it easier for brands to discover and collaborate with influencers, as well as track their performance on third-party platforms."