Pinterest Opens Its Content Marketing API to Open Influence and Klear

Pinterest has granted influencer marketing technology companies Open Influence and Klear early access to its Content Marketing application program interface (API). These partnerships will offer advertisers new ways to identify, select, and engage with digital content creators.

The Pinterest API integration roll-out will enable Open Influence and Klear users to discover Pinterest influencers by category. They will also be able to analyze Pinterest influencers to determine their relevance for particular brands and campaigns. The API will also include cross network data and statistics on monthly unique viewers, impressions, and engagements per Pin, with the ability to view the influencers’ top-performing content.

Pinterest has a user base of more than 250 million people, and among them is a strong roster of Pinterest-focused influencers with a range of vertical expertise who are known to create powerful and engaging content.The Pinterest API will help companies find and engage those influencers.