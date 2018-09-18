InsideView Announces Contact Cleansing and Email Validation Features

InsideView today released two new features for its InsideView Refresh CRM data cleansing solution: contact cleansing and email validation, both designed to ensure marketers are reaching relevant prospects and customers.

The company is adding cleaning and management of CRM contact data to its existing account data cleansing capabilities, aiming to help marketers and sellers target not only the right organizations but also the right buyers and decision makers. It delivers the latest demographic and firmographic information directly into the Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM systems to find and fix inaccuracies and add missing information to records, with the end goal of enabling users to ensure that their conversations with customers and prospects are relevant.

“We originally launched InsideView Refresh to help customers maintain clean account data in CRM and eliminate duplicate records and stale data. Customers asked us to extend these capabilities for contacts so companies can refresh their people data, too,” says Joe Andrews, vice president of product and solution marketing at InsideView. “InsideView Refresh automatically pushes up-to-date account and contact data directly into CRM, allowing sales teams to do more efficient prospecting and making account-based marketing [ABM] programs more effective.”

As for the email validation feature, InsideView Refresh enables users to run this automated tool for all of their managed contacts twice per contract year.

“InsideView Refresh now includes automated email validation for all managed contacts, which helps marketers increase their ability to reach the right accounts and people,” Andrews says. “Valid email addresses help to lower bounce rates and increase deliverability of marketing campaigns, resulting in higher response rates and better overall ABM program success.”

The new features will be available for Salesforce in October and for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in November.