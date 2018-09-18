Capgemini Partners with AWS

Capgemini is launching a strategic initiative to aggressively expand its cloud capabilities with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Geared first toward European clients, Capgemini and AWS will focus on SAP migrations, mass application migrations, accelerated data center modernization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

This new initiative combines AWS's comprehensive ecosystem of cloud technologies with Capgemini's global expertise in applications, on-premises infrastructure, and cloud managed services. It will also open new business opportunities for companies through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and innovative customer interfaces.

The first focus of the initiative will be on:

Migration of enterprise SAP implementations to AWS;

Accelerated application renewal through mass application migration to deliver managed services and solutions on AWS and build new cloud native applications leveraging the extensive AWS ecosystem;

Accelerated data center modernization strategies leveraging VMware cloud on AWS to deliver an end-to-end hybrid cloud solution; and

Support for European and global enterprises to help meet regulatory compliance needs and use data more strategically.

As part of this new focus, Capgemini plans to build end-to-end solutions and accelerators with AWS, leveraging the global network of Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) to infuse automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning into customer solutions. One example is the integration of Amazon Alexa with customer data to create both new interactions and increased customer satisfaction in the hospitality sector.

This initiative with AWS builds on the two organizations' 10-year relationship. Capgemini is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and an AWS Managed Service Partner.