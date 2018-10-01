The Value of CRM Integration for SMBs (Video)

SMB Group Partner & Co-founder Laurie McCabe discusses the importance of integrating cloud CRM solutions with other applications for SMBs undergoing digital transformation in this clip from CRM Evolution 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Laurie McCabe: What we hear about a lot at this conferenceis really knowing the customer and understanding the data so that you can do a better job serving that customer. You can have a more personal, authentic experience with that customer. You're not going to try to sell them the same toilet 14 times or whatever.

So I think that this is another reason that with a lot of cloud vendors and applications--especially if you select your main platform, whether that's Microsoft, Salesforce, or whatever--you can get a lot of things that integrate more easily to begin with and they have a partner ecosystem for a lot of the other apps. But I think for an SMB to try to pick best-of-breed for everything is a risky strategy at the end of the day.

And then the other thing that I would say should be a current goal is once you get that CRM going and integrated, integrate it with your financials and even if you need to with HR. I'm not one of those people that thinks everything has to be integrated, necessarily, but from a marketing and sales and service standpoint, it does. So, for instance, if a customer doesn't pay their bills but they're always a squeaky wheel with service, does the service agent have some visibility into that? So you do need that complete view of the customer.