How to Align CX and Design (Video)
Altimeter futurist and principal analyst Brian Solis discusses customer experience and design in this clip from his keynote at CRM Evolution 2018.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Brian Solis: When people have intent, and they're asking these questions or they're searching for these things, we have to undergo the journey their way as well. What do they find? What are they asking? What comes back? Who's helpful? Who's not? And then start to rebuild the journey much like the way a Disney or Pixar movie is made. We start thinking about not just facilitating the transaction, but what does the journey look like? How does it unfold? How do people feel in those moments? How do we add them together?
This is what Phillips calls an experience flow, where they've organized the organization. This is true for their consumer products, but also their medical devices, their business-to-business, all of their healthcare work. They look at every step of the journey, whether it's physical or whether it's digital. Then they rebuild it to essentially a story arc of how they want people to feel, how they want people to think, how they want people to make decisions, based on understanding the customer, the user, the decision-maker. Not that you could read this, but this is something that I've been playing with, around experienced design, is sort of this fusion instead of going top down sort of outside-in and bottom-up, of looking at customer experience, and user experience, and service experience.
All of these things working in unison, in a particular direction to create a new customer experience or employee experience, designed as an experience, where it's not just looking at well you do this group, you do this. Let's use technology to facilitate it. It's how can we tell that story differently? How can that story come to life differently? What is that story?
