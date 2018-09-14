CloudMinds Partners with Sprint to Bring AI to Retail

CloudMinds Technology, a developer and operator of cloud artificial intelligence-based robotic solutions, has announced a technology and go-to-market collaboration with Sprint yielding two products for retail, Cloud Pepper and the Smart Retail Go-Box.

Cloud Pepper for retail pairs a humanoid robot named Pepper with multimodal AI technologies that can engage customers. Pepper can detect shopper mood, recognize faces and objects, and converse in multiple languages. Common use cases for Cloud Pepper in retail include lobby ambassador, conversational agent, and product champion.

Smart Retail Go-Box uses computer vision technology with deep learning algorithms to recognize customers and the merchandise they are purchasing. The cloud-based platform provides product recommendations, smart inventory management, and targeted digital advertising. The solution is deployable in many venues, like airports and transit hubs, retail convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and connected campuses.