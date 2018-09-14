CloudMinds Partners with Sprint to Bring AI to Retail
CloudMinds Technology, a developer and operator of cloud artificial intelligence-based robotic solutions, has announced a technology and go-to-market collaboration with Sprint yielding two products for retail, Cloud Pepper and the Smart Retail Go-Box.
Cloud Pepper for retail pairs a humanoid robot named Pepper with multimodal AI technologies that can engage customers. Pepper can detect shopper mood, recognize faces and objects, and converse in multiple languages. Common use cases for Cloud Pepper in retail include lobby ambassador, conversational agent, and product champion.
Smart Retail Go-Box uses computer vision technology with deep learning algorithms to recognize customers and the merchandise they are purchasing. The cloud-based platform provides product recommendations, smart inventory management, and targeted digital advertising. The solution is deployable in many venues, like airports and transit hubs, retail convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and connected campuses.
"The Cloud Pepper and Go-Box solutions that we are demonstrating are just a preview of the future of AI-based service delivery in many vertical markets. We believe some of these technologies will become retail industry standards. We are excited that Sprint has placed its confidence in us as a key AI technology and go-to-market service partner," said Bill Huang, CEO of CloudMinds Technology, in a statement.
"CloudMinds is changing the face of retail services," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development at Sprint, in a statement. "Cloud Pepper for Retail and the Smart Retail Go-Box provide precisely what the industry needs: the deployment of new and exciting customer services with new ways to connect to retail brands quickly and efficiently."