Smiley Feedback Company HappyOrNot Releases Smiley Wall

HappyOrNot, the company responsible for the Smiley feedback system, has launched Smiley Wall, a lightweight, peel-and-stick version of its classic Smiley Terminal.

Building on the success of its previous products, with more than 25,000 Smiley Terminals and Smiley Touches installed around the world that have collected more than 900 million pieces of feedback to date, the Smiley Wall empowers companies to collect customer feedback without placement limitations.

The Smiley Wall is compact and completely wireless, and its peel-and-stick functionality enables companies to place it anywhere. It operates on mobile network technology, and feedback results are uploaded to the cloud-based reporting service, where the data is analyzed and available for immediate review.

In August, TLV, a passengers transport and ferry service in France, trialed 17 Smiley Walls on eight ships to gauge passenger satisfaction.