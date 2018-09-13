Smiley Feedback Company HappyOrNot Releases Smiley Wall
HappyOrNot, the company responsible for the Smiley feedback system, has launched Smiley Wall, a lightweight, peel-and-stick version of its classic Smiley Terminal.
Building on the success of its previous products, with more than 25,000 Smiley Terminals and Smiley Touches installed around the world that have collected more than 900 million pieces of feedback to date, the Smiley Wall empowers companies to collect customer feedback without placement limitations.
The Smiley Wall is compact and completely wireless, and its peel-and-stick functionality enables companies to place it anywhere. It operates on mobile network technology, and feedback results are uploaded to the cloud-based reporting service, where the data is analyzed and available for immediate review.
In August, TLV, a passengers transport and ferry service in France, trialed 17 Smiley Walls on eight ships to gauge passenger satisfaction.
"When we are talking about renewing an existing contract or signing a new one, we need to be able to demonstrate that we are providing good service every day and with a significant sample rate. HappyOrNot works very well for us and helps us to show that to the buyers," said Fabien Vincent, CEO of TLV, in a statement. "On board a ship, space is limited, and we have security constraints that prevent us from installing any device that would obstruct exit ways. Therefore, the wall-mounted version was the perfect form factor for us. We collected around 6,000 feedbacks in a week, and 91 percent was positive. It's very rewarding to work with the results when you know that, in general, customers are very happy, and we just focus on improving those red moments."
"Twelve months ago, we received significant funding to excel our company growth. In the coming years, we will be investing 50 million euros in R&D to introduce new products and features and continuously deliver our clients added value as their customer and employee experience improvement partner," Heikki Väänänen, HappyOrNot's founder and CEO, said in a statement.