Sprout Social Launches Paid Tools for Facebook and Instagram

Sprout Social has launched Facebook Paid Promotion, ad comment moderation, and Paid Performance Report to help marketers with their advertising efforts on Facebook and Instagram.

With Sprout's Paid Promotion for Facebook, marketers can amplify top-performing content or plan post promotions in the same workflow as their organic publishing. They can also set spend and choose pre-built audiences and campaigns pulled directly from Facebook Ads Manager.

When supporting existing campaigns, users can schedule Promoted Posts, maintain campaign organization from the Compose window, and then track and manage promoted posts alongside organic content within the Calendar List and Week Views. They can also repurpose well-performing content by boosting published posts from the Sent Messages Report.

With ad comment moderation in Sprout's Smart Inbox, users can streamline comments on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger campaigns with incoming messages on organic posts. They can also view brand conversation history with specific customers inside the Instagram and Facebook Contact Views.

Sprout's Paid Performance Report delivers near real-time insight into campaign performance, visualizing data for ad campaigns executed through Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook Audience Network. The Overview provides an aggregated cross-channel look at campaign-level spend and key performance indicators, such as video views, web conversions, and cost per metrics for selected campaigns. The sortable Campaigns table helps identify the channels that are driving the most impact.