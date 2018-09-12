Alliance Partners with SunHouse Marketing

Call center solutions provider Alliance has launched a joint venture with international digital marketing agency SunHouse Marketing to provide lead generation management services to clients globally.

"The joint venture between our two companies is a hand-in-glove fit," said Don Williams, CEO of Alliance and best-selling author of D.I.Y. Outbound Center Tool Box and Romancing Your Customer, in a statement. "Joining forces with Israel-based SunHouse Marketing furthers our company's global presence and enables Alliance to provide top-level support for SunHouse Marketing's exceptional digital marketing and lead generation services."

Alliance provides client engagement services to a broad range of industries, including medical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial services, and insurance.

SunHouse Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency assisting organizations worldwide to reach their inbound marketing goals with expertise in lead generation, search engine optimization, and conversion rate optimization.

"With Alliance's incredible track record, experience, and skill, we look forward to ensuring that all of the highly-targeted leads we generate for clients are nurtured in the most effective and successful way," said Fran Jakubowicz, CEO of SunHouse Marketing, in a statement. "This joint venture will go a long way in helping clients that have established sales teams but are too overtaxed to properly follow up on leads, as well as clients that don't have established sales teams to handle all of the leads that we generate for them. It's a win-win arrangement for SunHouse Marketing, Alliance, and all of our clients."