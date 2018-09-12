Impact Acquires Mediarails

Impact, providers of an integrated suite of products for fraud protection, marketing attribution and analytics, and performance partnership management and optimization, has acquired Mediarails, adding full CRM and marketing automation capabilities to the Impact service offering for the discovery, recruitment, and engagement of digital marketing partners, including influencers.

"As the market moves toward a business development mindset in all marketing partnerships, it's critical for marketers to shift focus to the idea that affiliate and influencer relationships are only parts of the massive market opportunity," said David Yovanno, CEO of Impact, in a statement. "Mediarails is an ideal complement to our Radius offering, enabling the end-to-end workflow necessary for brands to expand their overall partner marketing strategy." "Impact is spearheading an entirely new strategic software category providing growth through all forms of marketing partnerships," said Max Ciccotosto, CEO of Mediarails, in a statement. "By joining the ranks of Impact's well-rounded marketing stack, we look forward to accelerating our ability to build technology that helps marketers efficiently meet and exceed their goals."

Mediarails leverages automation to help marketers discover and recruit digital media partners and engage existing ones through tools like email automation, personalization, and engagement alerts. Marketers using open and interoperable partner platforms like Radius with Mediarails will benefit from workflows executed or automated, all from a single platform. Additionally, Mediarails also creates rich metadata to evaluate potential partners from available third-party sources like Alexa, SimilarWeb, and Social Analytics.

As part of the Impact suite of technology products, Mediarails will continue to be offered as a stand-alone service.