UserTesting Enhances Live Conversation

UserTesting, providers of an on-demand human insights platform, has enhanced its Live Conversation product, supporting multiple time zones for international companies, allowing for same-day interviews, and offering more flexible scheduling.

The new features include the following:

Same Day Interviews, allowing companies to speak to customers in the moment, immediately.

24/7 Live Conversation, allowing companies to conduct live interview sessions anytime, 24/7 (including weekends). An expanded time zone selector also includes time zones outside of the United States.

Flexible Scheduling to add, adjust, and edit availability, even after a study is created. Expanded capabilities also include deleting times previously marked as available and adding more availability if sessions do not fill.

"With greater speed and flexibility, Live Conversation now enables agile teams to iterate with confidence," said Cynthia Louie, senior product manager at UserTesting, in a statement. "While lab testing takes at least a month to recruit, schedule, conduct, and analyze the session, Live Conversation has 24/7 scheduling with a same-day interview option, allowing these teams to readily solicit in-depth human insights and validate multiple concepts or solutions with customers within a single engineering cycle. It's so fast that anyone can create concepts and talk to customers on demand, and do multiple cycles of this within a sprint."