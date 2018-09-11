Openprise Announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration

Openprise today announced that its Data Orchestration Platform, which automates processes such as list loading, data cleansing, and data enrichment, now integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365. The solution—which also integrates with Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua—aims to help Dynamics users in marketing and sales increase productivity, scale operations, and boost revenue.

“Marketing automation and sales force automation solutions are being asked to do things that they were never designed to do. Products like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 were developed to act as a system of record for sales, tracking leads and contacts and creating opportunities,” says Allen Pogorzelski, vice president of marketing at Openprise. “They were never designed to do some of the things that we’re asking them to do now, things like sophisticated lead routing and lead scoring and advanced segmentation.”

The Data Orchestration Platform enables Dynamics 365 users to do those things and more, including data normalization, data unification, campaign attribution, account-based marketing activity analysis, and GDPR compliance. In addition, because of its integrations with other solutions, it allows multiple solutions to be used in tandem. For example, it can automate the process of normalizing data and reference multiple related objects as data is being transported between Marketo and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Pogorzelski notes that features such as attribution, lead routing, and lead scoring are only as effective as the underlying data. “It’s not unusual with lead routing, for example, to have a lead owned by one person, a contact owned by another person, and an account owned by a third person, so the probability of a new inbound lead going to the right person is pretty low,” he says. “And that’s even before you factor in all the other things about lead routing, like what was their product interest, what’s their geography, what’s their partner involvement.”

Pogorzelski asserts that many CRM tools weren’t designed to handle that kind of complexity. “[The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform is] a single platform that replaces dozens of different point solutions, and it was developed that way from the beginning,” he says. “We started by developing a solution to clean up and normalize data…so you could easily segment and launch more effective campaigns. Once we cleaned up the data, we realized it’s not that hard to do things like attribution or scoring or routing.…We realized there are always really great business cases that we can solve for just by cleaning up and normalizing the data and adding a little bit of additional functionality on the top.”