Ericsson Emodo Partners With Axonix to Launch Emodo Supply for Programmatic Advertising

Emodo, Ericsson's mobile advertising and data monetization platform, today unveiled Emodo Supply, a carrier data-powered product that enables demand-side platforms (DSPs) to filter media supply for accuracy.

The company's unique relationships with carriers enable it to leverage anonymized, privacy-compliant carrier data as a truth set for scoring the accuracy of other mobile data. This is the foundation for Emodo Supply, which uses carrier data as a filter to remove bad data at the supply level, ensuring only clean, verified data and inventory is made available on DSPs.

Supply matches AdID to carrier data to determine if specific bid requests are accurate. The platform then uses historic data as a training data set for a pre-bid machine learning predictive algorithm, scoring accuracy in real time. A high score correlates with a high location data accuracy and only that data is accurate enough to use.

"The ad ecosystem is focused on transparency as a proxy for quality. Media agencies are savvy. They know there are mobile data problems in the ecosystem," said Alistair Goodman, general manager of Emodo, in a statement. "By leveraging carrier data as an accepted truth set, debates about accuracy become real solutions that improve media delivery. Verified supply gives advertisers the confidence that high-quality data and inventory is consistently applied to their programmatic campaigns."

Emodo also today announced a partnership with Axonix, a programmatic trading platform that facilitates the trading of unique telco-verified audiences. This partnership allows Emodo Supply to maximize the pool of verified media supply by operating as an independent platform and develop direct connections with hundreds of DSPs, publishers, and supply partners.