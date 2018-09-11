Zendesk Acquires Base

Zendesk has acquired FutureSimple, the company behind the Base sales force automation software product line. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Base is a sales solution that provides integrated tools for communication, lead scoring, reporting, and more.

Base and Zendesk last year launched an integration between their products, bringing together support and sales information about customers. Among the companies using it is home loan education platform Mortgage Coach. Its director of IT and QA support services called the integration seamless and said it ultimately saved the team countless hours of data duplication.