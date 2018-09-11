Zendesk Acquires Base
Zendesk has acquired FutureSimple, the company behind the Base sales force automation software product line. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 2009, Base is a sales solution that provides integrated tools for communication, lead scoring, reporting, and more.
Base and Zendesk last year launched an integration between their products, bringing together support and sales information about customers. Among the companies using it is home loan education platform Mortgage Coach. Its director of IT and QA support services called the integration seamless and said it ultimately saved the team countless hours of data duplication.
"Base is a natural fit with Zendesk because we both share a passion for designing beautiful products built for the people who actually use them," said Mikkel Svane, founder and CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "We want to do for sales what Zendesk has already done for customer service: give salespeople tools built around them and the customers they serve."
"Legacy sales tools were never built for the people actually using them. Our core philosophy in building Base was to create a world-class experience for sales professionals to help them close more deals," said Uzi Shmilovici, founder and CEO of Base, in a statement. "Just like Zendesk set out to improve the customer experience, we set out to dramatically improve the sales experience for 30 million sales professionals worldwide. We are thrilled to be joining Zendesk in building the future of customer experience software."