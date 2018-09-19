How to Ensure You Have the Right Data in Your CRM System (Video)
Not all data belongs in your CRM system; to serve your goals effectively, you need to have the right data, as Diolachan Consulting's Edward Garry explains in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
Learn more about CRM evolution 2019.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Edward Garry: I was also on the business side for 18 years building CRM Systems, both B2C and B2B, and the requests that you get to have information put into the CRM system are unbelievable. They want everything in the kitchen sink, and that's what I'm saying is: you don't need to have absolutely every pile-of-garbage data that's in your whole company throw it into the kitchen sink and say, "Okay, that's gonna be successful because now we have everything in this one system."
CRM is not supposed to be everything and have every single piece of data. It's supposed to have the right data. I want to emphasize that word: right. And if you don't have the right data, you don't get the salespeople to buy into the system. If you have too much data, then they can't find the right data within the system to be able to make the conclusions and they find the system to be cumbersome. You've heard that word: clunky, hard to find, hard to use.
So, our goal is to try to find out what is the right information to be in your CRM system. Going on that same theme of not all internal data belongs in your CRM system, I can tell you that from my past two roles I've had all of these things come into me as requests. And if you're looking at your CRM strategy and then you're looking at all these requests, there are some things that logically belong in the system. And there are some things that sit alongside of your system. Maybe your system has an API that sends information from your application over to another side of the application, but I have these right now all in green because they're all things that people request from and I can't possibly build them and have a complete process and be able to deliver this in a timely fashion. Also, remember: Once it's in your system to the end user, you own it.
When they see the revenue for their customer and the revenue information is not correct, who are they gonna call? You think they're gonna call over to County to the Revenue Department? No, they think it's part of your solution and your CRM tool, so therefore they call you.
Keep in mind that everything that you build in there you have to maintain, or have the ability to have the relationships throughout the company to be able to retain it. I'm seeing a few heads nodding yes, so I think I'm on track with that one.
Related Articles
VIDEO: How to Contend with the New Normal in Customer Behavior and Relationships
27 Jun 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses the mobile-centric "new normal" and what it means in customer strategy in this clip from his CRM evolution 2018 opening keynote.
VIDEO: What's Your Roadmap for Multi-Year Customer Strategy Growth?
02 Jul 2018
ISM Inc. president Barton Goldenberg explains why it's important to take the long view when developing a customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Can Businesses Adapt to Meet Future Customer Service Challenges?
09 Jul 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses emerging customer service challenges in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Clearly Do You Know Your Customer?
11 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg explains the importance of having a clear understanding of who your customer is to effective CRM in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How to Better Serve Your Fan Base by Emphasizing Merchandising and Digital Content
16 Jul 2018
WINNERS Director & Founder Fiona Green discusses merchandising and digital content strategies to extend the fan base experience beyond the arena in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What is the Right Mix of People, Process, and Tech in a Sound CRM Strategy?
23 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg breaks down the mix of people, process, and technology in a sound long-term customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What Are SMBs' Top Business Goals as Customer Expectations Change?
25 Jul 2018
SMB Group Co-founder & partner Laurie McCabe explains how SMBs can continue to pursue their traditional business goals amid dramatic changes in customer expectations in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
Why Customer Experience is Now Your Biggest Brand Differentiator (Video)
30 Jul 2018
SMB cofounder and partner Laurie McCabe explains how customer service and the customer experiences businesses create have become the defining features of their brands in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
Why Startups Need to Focus on Resilient Revenue (Video)
08 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker outlines the concept of renewable, resilient revenue and why it matters even to startups businesses in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.
The Case for Account-Based Marketing (Video)
01 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains the value of integrated account-based marketing (ABM) for B2B operations in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
Is the Customer Data Platform the Pot o' Gold for B2B Marketers? (Video)
06 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains how B2B marketers can leverage customer data platforms (CDPs) in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.
How Amazon Connect's Open Platform Integrates with CRMs (Video)
13 Aug 2018
Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect, AWS, explains how Amazon Connect works with both off-the-shelf and custom CRM systems in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
How to Make Automated Customer Interactions More Engaging (Video)
15 Aug 2018
AWS Head of Product, Language Tech Vikram Anbazhagan discusses four key elements of bot interactions that can increase customer engagement in this clip from his keynote at CRM evilution 2018.
How to Design Chatbots that Deliver Good Customer Experiences (Video)
20 Aug 2018
Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect, AWS demos Amazon Connect's Contact Flow Engine in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
The Case for Integrating CRM and Marketing Automation (Video)
27 Aug 2018
X2CRM CEO David Buchanan explains why CRM and marketing automation systems should be integrated rather than silo'd in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
How to Leverage AI for Proactive Customer Service (Video)
03 Sep 2018
SAP Customer Experience Vice President Volker Hildebrand explains how companies can deploy machine learning for predictive maintenance and more proactive customer service in this clip from CRM Evolution 2018.
What Are the Key Trends Impacting Customer Engagement? (Video)
05 Sep 2018
SAP Customer Experience Vice President Volker Hildebrand discusses emerging trends affecting customer engagement and the growing impact of machine learning in this clip from CRM Evolution 2018.
9 Ways to Use Data to Understand Your Customers (Video)
10 Sep 2018
ISM Founder and President Barton Goldenberg discusses how to leverage data effectively in creating targeted customer experiences in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.