LinkedIn Makes Dynamic Ads Available in Campaign Manager

LinkedIn has made its Dynamic Ads now available directly in Campaign Manager, allowing users to send personalized ads to every professional in their target audiences across LinkedIn's desktop experience. Dynamic Ads is LinkedIn's final native ad unit to become available on a self-service basis.

Dynamic Ads automatically customize ad creative with information found in LinkedIn member profiles. With it, users can do the following:

Get closer to audiences because the creative is automatically personalized with each membe's profile info, such as photo, first name, company, and job title.

Personalize creative at scale. Users build creative and write ad copy once, and LinkedIn takes care of the rest, automatically personalizing the campaign for each person targetted. Users can add macros for even greater customization. Dynamic Ads also include pre-built templates and auto-translation.

Achieve full funnel marketing objectives. Dynamic Ads can be changed for every stage of the buyer’s journey, with different formats to achieve goals. Follower ads can be used to promote a company, a showcase page can help build a community, and spotlight ads can highlight a product, service, or event.

Users now can also can see how campaigns are performing and leverage A/B testing to optimize Dynamic Ads campaigns directly in Campaign Manager.