Adobe Adds to Marketing Cloud

Adobe today announced new innovations powered by Adobe Sensei, the company's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, in Adobe Target and Adobe Experience Manager in Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

"Personalization must be at the core of every customer experience. If it isn't, brands risk losing customers' loyalty and business," said Loni Stark, head of Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target, in a statement. "Adobe has introduced AI and machine learning innovations for over a decade, and these new personalization capabilities further our mission to help companies successfully cater to customers at the individual level, no matter the screen, device, or channel.”

The new capabilities in Adobe Target and Adobe Experience Manager allow marketers to do the following:

Enhance voice interactions with Adobe Target: Companies can iterate and test voice-based content and offers for assistants such as Amazon Alexa to deliver personalized, voice-driven customer experiences.

Optimize for the highest likelihood of an action: Adobe Target now allows marketers and data scientists to dynamically compare a customer’s likelihood of taking an action, such as a purchase or churn, and factor the highest possibility into the customer profile.

Personalize AR shopping experiences: Using AI, companies can dynamically change product recommendations in an augmented reality (AR) setting based on customers’ facial expressions.

Automate layout design for best performance with Smart Layout in Adobe Experience Manager: Marketers can automatically compose the best-performing layout for each customer that adapts to the individual’s behavior.

Refine recommendations with AI-powered decisioning with Auto-Target: Marketers will be able to automatically choose the best algorithm to deliver personalized recommendations to a broader spectrum of audiences. Adobe is also releasing a new recommendations algorithm that automatically factors customer attributes, such as geography or favorite color, that are most predictive of a desired behavior.

Collaborate to refine customer experiences with Personalization Insights reports in Adobe Target. These reports provide marketers with analysis on how algorithms are performing. Insights include which visitor attributes were most influential, which offers resonated most, and more.

Adobe Target is an experience optimization solution in Adobe Marketing Cloud that lets companies experiment and create personalized experiences that can be leveraged across any digital touchpoint, including web, mobile, email, IoT devices, call center, and more.