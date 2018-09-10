Curaytor, a full-service digital marketing company for small businesses, has expanded its platform with Convert and CAB (Create, Advertise, Blast) to help them generate and convert leads through Facebook ads and marketing emails.

Together with Curaytor's Brain, a shared database of more than 130,000 successful Facebook ads and 27,000 emails, Convert and CAB comprise Curaytor's platform.

Convert connects to users' existing CRM systems to focus on the leads that are most likely to convert. It shows who's reading particular content and how engaged they are in real time, ranking each lead on a points system based on each interaction. It also allows salespeople to open each lead's information card within the Convert platform to access information such as the source of the lead, number of days in the database, and more. Salespeople can follow leads and receive alerts about everything they do within their companies' websites.

CAB (Create, Advertise, Blast) allows marketers to create Facebook ads and marketing email straight from the content already published on their companies' websites. With CAB, marketers can go straight to a page within the website, type in Curaytor's unique URL, and the Facebook ad page will instantly appear with built-in suggestions to best amplify each message. Once the ad is created, it will automatically create the email blast, writing the copy and allowing users to choose lists that are already in the system to distribute.