FayeBSG Releases Sugar Messaging Powered by Ytel

Faye Business Systems Group, a technology consulting and software company, has launched Sugar Messaging powered by Ytel, an enhancement to SugarCRM.

Sugar Messaging powered by Ytel is an SMS messaging integration that allows SugarCRM users to send and receive personalized text messages with contacts in their SugarCRM databases.

With Sugar Messaging, users can do the following:

Text on the fly from any record with a mobile phone number;

Send texts to one or more recipients using user-definable, pre-built SMS Text Templates;

Send texts from Sugar List Views by selecting records and clicking a Text button;

Integrate texts with workflows to enable automated texting based on values in Sugar fields;

Send texts via Sugar Campaigns;

Store texts in the SMS Messages sub-panel under contacts, leads, etc.;

Receive return texts and have them appear in the SMS Messages sub-panel and in a dashlet on the home screen;

Send and receive automated, customized SMS messages from the Messages Module;

Send customized SMS messages to Leads and Contacts associated with campaigns; and

Message one on one with Contacts from their Sugar record page.