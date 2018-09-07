Monetate Partners with Mobile1st

p>Monetate, a provider of personalization, and Mobile1st, a mobile conversion rate optimization services company, have forged a strategic partnership to help increase marketing effectiveness and conversions for small to midsized organizations. The partnership offers combined expertise in mobile conversion optimization and the Monetate Test and Segment solution for emerging ecommerce companies.

Mobile1st, a certified Monetate partner, will resell and service the Monetate Test and Segment solution to organizations with 5 million or fewer annual unique visitors. This enables smaller companies to power their marketing with Monetate's artificial intelligence-optimized testing and segmentation solution.