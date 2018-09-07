Monetate Partners with Mobile1st
p>Monetate, a provider of personalization, and Mobile1st, a mobile conversion rate optimization services company, have forged a strategic partnership to help increase marketing effectiveness and conversions for small to midsized organizations. The partnership offers combined expertise in mobile conversion optimization and the Monetate Test and Segment solution for emerging ecommerce companies.
Mobile1st, a certified Monetate partner, will resell and service the Monetate Test and Segment solution to organizations with 5 million or fewer annual unique visitors. This enables smaller companies to power their marketing with Monetate's artificial intelligence-optimized testing and segmentation solution.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Monetate ecosystem and proud to be one of the first partners to achieve partner certification," said Jonathan Silverstein, CEO and president of Mobile1st, in a statement. "Our expertise in Monetate's platform and our experience driving conversion rate optimization for customers is a powerful combination that will drive significant results for organizations."
"Mobile1st's expertise in mobile and conversion rate optimization coupled with our technology will take mobile testing and segmentation to a new level for today's leading brands," said Mark Servati, vice president of sales at Monetate, in a statement. "It is an incredible opportunity to have such a strong certified partner to work with, and we are looking forward to helping our joint customers achieve results that deliver greater revenue and improved customer experiences."
