Freshworks Launches Freshping Website Monitoring Tool

Freshworks, a provider of customer engagement cloud software, has launched Freshping, a free real-time website monitoring tool based on the recently acquired Insping. Freshping can monitor websites and send downtime notifications in real time via Freshworks' customer engagement platform as well as traditional channels, such as email and SMS.

Freshping allows users to monitor their websites, application programming interfaces, servers, and ports for free.

"Service uptime is one of the most critical elements in achieving customer satisfaction, whether it is for internal or customer-facing systems," said Girish Mathrubootham, co-founder and CEO of Freshworks, in a statement. "Freshping's integration with Freshservice and Freshdesk empowers IT to provide proactive support for mission-critical systems with real-time alerts and smart workflow routing when downtime occurs. [Service-level agreements] can now be fulfilled much more easily and faster with the combined solution." "Insping had the reputation of reliability in its two-year lifetime, and we fully intend to maintain that standing as part of Freshworks," said Sri Venkata Reddy, founder of Insping, who now leads the Freshping team at Freshworks, in a statement. "Implementation with Freshping is simple and takes just seconds, with no knowledge of coding required. Anyone can set up a test for any website."

The Freshdesk-Freshping integration allows support teams to create tickets during downtimes, collaborate with internal teams, and communicate to customers. It also allows server or hardware downtimes to be reported as incidents so IT teams can carry out incident management, SLA reporting, asset monitoring, and root cause analysis using Freshservice.

"We wanted to build a simple-to-use and reliable website monitoring tool for our internal needs. Insping was already being used by over 3,000 SMBs and had reported close to a million downtime incidents with near perfect accuracy," Mathrubootham said. "As we became more accustomed to using Inspring, we built integrations with existing Freshworks products. This changed the way we looked at monitoring our own websites and we saw real value in bringing that technology to SMBs. We wanted to give back to the community and decided to make it free forever."

The free forever plan will be available for SMBs and will allow users to monitor up to 50 websites/blogs, APIs, and ports at one-minute intervals from servers in more than 10 global locations. Reporting downtime with Freshping is near real-time via email, SMS, and Slack notifications. The plan also offers up to five public status pages for websites to display. For large teams and enterprises that require monitoring of more than 50 websites, pricing will start at $42 per month.