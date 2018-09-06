Translations.com Launches Media.Next Localization Solution
Translations.com, a provider of translation and localization technology, has launched Media.Next for content creators and owners targeting audiences abroad.
Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Media.Next brings the newest additions to the GlobalLink suite of products, Translations.com's proprietary technology portfolio for managing multilingual content.
Media.Next has three modules: GlobalLink Play, GlobalLink Virtual Studio, and GlobalLink Media Manager.
"Commensurate with the exponential growth of video content, we are committed to providing our clients with solutions that meet their media localization requirements," said Phil Shawe, president and CEO of Translations.com, in a statement. "The launch of Media.Next is a significant step toward increased efficiencies and productivity surrounding media localization projects."
"When thinking about where media is going and how consumer engagement behavior is changing, we wanted to introduce a scalable and innovative approach to media localization that is video agnostic, not differentiating between short and long-form content," said Roy Dvorkin, vice president of media and entertainment at Translations.com, in a statement. "Our goal is to open the door for more content creators, distributors, platforms, and corporations to grow their global audiences faster and more efficiently than ever before, both in the entertainment industry and beyond."
