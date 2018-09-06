Translations.com Launches Media.Next Localization Solution

Translations.com, a provider of translation and localization technology, has launched Media.Next for content creators and owners targeting audiences abroad.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Media.Next brings the newest additions to the GlobalLink suite of products, Translations.com's proprietary technology portfolio for managing multilingual content.

Media.Next has three modules: GlobalLink Play, GlobalLink Virtual Studio, and GlobalLink Media Manager.