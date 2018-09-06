eGain Launches "AI Value in 30 Days" Program
eGain, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today launched "AI Value in 30 Days" to help contact centers and customer service organizations deploy artificial intelligence.
eGain's AI technology spans virtual assistants, machine learning, reasoning, and analytics, used across applications in its digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement suite eGain Solve.
"AI Value in 30 Days" includes the following elements:
- Out-of-the-box AI functionality, enhanced with machine learning and knowledge;
- Risk-free adoption with eGain Try+Buy consumption model;
- Production pilot in the cloud;
- Free guidance by AI experts;
- One high-impact use-case for customer self-service or agent-assisted service;
- Options for A/B testing; and
- Value expansion roadmap.
"Contact center and customer service leaders are really struggling to figure out how to quickly get going with AI," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "Our no-strings offer makes it easy to pilot relevant, rich AI and machine learning capabilities in the eGain platform to deliver real value in less than a month."