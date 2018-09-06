eGain Launches "AI Value in 30 Days" Program

eGain, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today launched "AI Value in 30 Days" to help contact centers and customer service organizations deploy artificial intelligence.

eGain's AI technology spans virtual assistants, machine learning, reasoning, and analytics, used across applications in its digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement suite eGain Solve.

"AI Value in 30 Days" includes the following elements:

Out-of-the-box AI functionality, enhanced with machine learning and knowledge;

Risk-free adoption with eGain Try+Buy consumption model;

Production pilot in the cloud;

Free guidance by AI experts;

One high-impact use-case for customer self-service or agent-assisted service;

Options for A/B testing; and

Value expansion roadmap.