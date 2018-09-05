Simplr Launches AI-Powered Customer Service App for Shopify Marketplace

Simplr, the startup providing e-commerce businesses with outsourced, on-demand U.S.-based customer service, today launched an app for Shopify merchants tha connects them with a network of Simplr Specialists, along with an artificial intelligence-powered dashboard that gives them business intelligence to support broader business decision-making.

The new Shopify Simplr app allows merchants to do the following:

Respond to customers instantly and keep support going when they need the most bandwidth, like evenings or weekends.

Increase customer conversion rates by stepping in to support volume on client responses

Pay a flat fee per resolution. Merchants are only billed a flat $2.25 per resolution, not per inquiry or question. There are also no minimums or long-term contracts, so merchants can scale Simplr support up or down as their needs change.

Understand what customers are saying. Features on the Simplr dashboard use AI and machine learning to analyze data on customer trends, questions, and interests and contribute to actionable intelligence. Simplr's client dashboard is constantly learning. Over time, it can understand intent and uses smart tagging for inquiries.

Leverage intelligent routing. Simplr's platform can examine the customer's first point of contact, then funnel from customer to the correct specialist in the platform. It then offers recommended answers for the specialist to use based on past customer trends and data.

Keep existing marketing and sales tools. Simplr works with popular tools and channels like Zendesk, Intercom, desk.com, and Facebook Messenger .