Really Simple Systems Launches OneLogin Integration
Small business CRM vendor Really Simple Systems now integrates with OneLogin, a provider of unified access management systems, allowing companies to control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using OneLogin's single sign-on and multifactor authentication features.
This development helps protect against unauthorized access to critical corporate data by creating policy-based access control for user logins. Rather than just using a password to access the CRM, the OneLogin multifactor authentication identifies the individual user before giving access.
At the same time, the single sign-on feature lets uses enter one set of credentials to access the CRM and other cloud-based apps.
"Our Enterprise customers who want high levels of security, including two-factor authentication, together with the benefits of being able to sign on to all their applications from one dashboard, can now include integrated CRM systems to their security policy. OneLogin will provide CRM users with better data security and compliance," said John Paterson, Really Simple Systems' CEO, in a statement.
"We are delighted Really Simple Systems has chosen OneLogin as their unified access management partner. We are seeing a rapid growth curve, and solutions like Really Simple Systems bring together and address many of the modern trends in the IT space," Matt Hurley, vice president of global channels, strategic alliances, and professional services at OneLogin, said in a statement. "In a world racing more and more towards cloud and cloud apps exploding on the scene, identity management has never been more important from both a company security perspective and user productivity requirement."