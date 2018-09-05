Really Simple Systems Launches OneLogin Integration

Small business CRM vendor Really Simple Systems now integrates with OneLogin, a provider of unified access management systems, allowing companies to control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using OneLogin's single sign-on and multifactor authentication features.

This development helps protect against unauthorized access to critical corporate data by creating policy-based access control for user logins. Rather than just using a password to access the CRM, the OneLogin multifactor authentication identifies the individual user before giving access.

At the same time, the single sign-on feature lets uses enter one set of credentials to access the CRM and other cloud-based apps.