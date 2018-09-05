Lunar Launches Uplink Text Messaging for Sales Teams

Lunar, a technology-based, software as a service (SaaS) product development and business consulting company, today introduced Uplink, a communication tool that allows sales teams to reach customers directly from their phones' text messaging apps and visualize the conversation in the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

With Uplink, sales teams can text directly from their cell phones' native messaging apps, and texts are automatically visible in the CRM software, all while keeping the sales teams' personal numbers private.

Using Uplink, sales teams can gain insight into the connections made through text messaging. With a dashboard, messages are automatically uploaded and viewed, and actionable insights can be derived from reporting features that analyze which relationships are leading to the most active conversations.