Nosto, Launches Content Personalization, Segmentation, and Insights

Nosto, a provider of ecommerce personalization and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for retail, today launched Content Personalization, Segmentation, and Insights as enhancements to its platform. These new offerings allow ecommerce retailers to deliver completely unique and highly targeted shopping experiences to different types of customers across the retail website, emails, pop-ups, Facebook and Instagram ads, and more.

"When we first launched Nosto, our focus was on delivering AI-powered, personalized recommendations for products across an online store in real time. Today, we're expanding these capabilities by leveraging our vast network of retail data to deliver even more robust experiences, a fully personalized shopping experience with web content perfectly fitting the customer across any digital channel," said Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto, in a statement. "We're energized by what we have been seeing during the beta period of these new products: increased sales and deeper brand relationships with retailers."

Platform enhancements include the following

Content Personalization, which goes beyond product recommendations to deliver completely different shopping experiences to different types of customers through real-time actionability. By creating dynamic, instant personalization based on different insights and personas, retailers can offer a fully customized and relevant customer journey for every individual.

Segmentation, which leverages real-time behavioral and transactional data to identify customer positions in the shopping funnel and improves targeting by immediately updating their interactions

Insights, which allows retailers to access the data collected from their sites to better understand every shopper who comes to their stores and how they are interacting with their products