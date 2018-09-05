NewsCred Launches Integrated Campaigns

NewsCred, a content marketing platform (CMP) provider, today launched the NewsCred CMP: Integrated Marketing Edition and Integrated Campaigns, an end-to-end solution to help with planning and executing omnichannel marketing programs in siloed organizations by increasing cross-functional collaboration.

With this new solution, marketing teams now have a single space to view all marketing activities, align strategic priorities, govern and measure the content experience of their customers, track workflows, and promote asset utilization.

"To shift from being a cost center to a profit center, marketing departments need to break down silos and operate as agile teams," said Shafqat Islam, co-founder and CEO of NewsCred, in a statement. "The release of Integrated Campaigns and the NewsCred CMP: Integrated Marketing Edition helps marketing teams optimize performance by orchestrating all marketing activities and content across the organization."

Integrated Campaigns optimizes how marketing teams work together by breaking down silos and inviting contributors from different teams, agencies, partners, and markets to work together in a unified space.

Integrated Campaign capabilities include the following:

Integrated Marketing Planning Calendar, allowing users to view all planned and in-progress marketing campaigns. Each campaign is color-coded and organized by initiative and includes descriptions, progress indicators, due dates, and nested sub-campaigns. Advanced search and filters can also be used to locate specific work.

Campaign-Specific Asset Library, compiling campaign-specific resources of any file type. Teams can upload and curate a single repository of assets for contributors across functions and markets.

Task Manager, allowing users to stay on top of all campaign dependencies by visualizing projects, events, and content. Users can also create to-do lists for content and other tasks, establish due dates, assign ownership, and monitor status as items progress.

Productivity & Progress Tracking, to measure progress with real-time team productivity and performance updates. Users can monitor the team's operational efficiency with step and progress indicators, status breakdowns of to-do items, and live activity and commenting streams that highlight the contributions and collaboration among individual campaign participants.

Individual Campaign Templates, to establish a single-source-of-truth for every campaign, complete with brief templates, branding guidelines, participants, supporting assets, to-do lists, and activity updates. Users can organize everything needed to complete the campaign in one place, including all sub-campaigns that ladder up to the broader initiative.

In addition to global integrated campaigns, the Integrated Marketing Edition offers strategic briefs, a global content library, multiformat content workflows, and advanced operational efficiency reporting.