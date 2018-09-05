HubSpot Moves to AWS

HubSpot has selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred public cloud provider. HubSpot's core products, including HubSpot CRM, Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, and Service Hub, run on AWS, and HubSpot will expand its use of AWS to build new applications in the cloud.

HubSpot built a highly automated microservices architecture on AWS to support applications of all sizes, scale, and complexity, gain greater agility, and establish a DevOps practice in the cloud. They've also constructed a data lake using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Athena to ingest and analyze operational data. In addition, through Amazon machine learning technology like Amazon Lex, HubSpot added natural language processing to GrowthBot, its chatbot for marketing and salespeople to get help creating content, researching competitors, and monitoring analytics.