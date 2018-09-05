HubSpot Moves to AWS
HubSpot has selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred public cloud provider. HubSpot's core products, including HubSpot CRM, Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, and Service Hub, run on AWS, and HubSpot will expand its use of AWS to build new applications in the cloud.
HubSpot built a highly automated microservices architecture on AWS to support applications of all sizes, scale, and complexity, gain greater agility, and establish a DevOps practice in the cloud. They've also constructed a data lake using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Athena to ingest and analyze operational data. In addition, through Amazon machine learning technology like Amazon Lex, HubSpot added natural language processing to GrowthBot, its chatbot for marketing and salespeople to get help creating content, researching competitors, and monitoring analytics.
"Scale and the ability to innovate at a faster rate are immensely important for our business, which is why we chose to take a cloud-first approach with AWS, making it our preferred cloud provider," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "As we continue to grow our platform, it becomes increasingly important for us to have a reliable infrastructure in place to support the needs of our customers. The scale we deal with is not just the number of customers we support, but we also account for the volume of web traffic that their customers receive as they continue to grow. Organizations adopt HubSpot to let us deal with these geometric increases, and we rely on AWS to ensure our cloud infrastructure is reliably supported even during unforeseen spikes. Over the years, we have leveraged AWS's compute, storage, serverless, analytics, and machine learning services, and we've deepened our relationship with AWS to ensure we are taking full advantage of their services as we continue to evolve our business."
"For industry leaders like HubSpot, the desire to understand and exceed customers' expectations is always top of mind," said Mike Clayville, vice president of worldwide commercial sales at AWS, in a statement. "AWS's breadth and depth of functionality and highly scalable infrastructure continue to help them evolve their products and maintain their position at the forefront of the industry. When we started working with HubSpot, it was clear they wanted solutions that were agile, flexible, and ready for what's next, and we've worked with them ever since to make sure our services are able to help them achieve their business objectives. We look forward to seeing what else HubSpot does with AWS's unmatched portfolio of cloud services to bring new products and features to market for their leading customer growth platform."