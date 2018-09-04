SoGoSurvey Launches Its Latest Update

Online survey software provider SoGoSurvey has released its latest update, with a redesign, enhanced security options, improved display and functionality of key question types, expanded omnireport options, and a built-in opportunity to provide product feedback directly to the SoGoSurvey team.

"It's not entirely a coincidence that we're rolling out this release around Labor Day," said SoGoSurvey's senior director of success, Melissa Krut, in a statement. "We believe nobody should have to work too hard to run their perfect survey, and our goal with this release is to lighten our clients' workloads."

"We've listened to user feedback and transformed our processes to be more intuitive," said SoGoSurvey CEO Hamid Farooqui in a statement. "Now, it's extremely easy to create your survey quickly and come away with powerful results. Anyone who's ever sweated over a project or deadline can now rest easy."