Pyramid Analytics Launches Pyramid 2018.04

Pyramid Analytics, a provider of platform-agnostic enterprise analytics software, has released Pyramid 2018.04, which extends Pyramid 2018's ability to deliver a server-based, multiuser analytics operating system with on-premises, hybrid, and cloud deployment options and Tablet apps.

"Organizations succeed when they are able to standardize and share insights and information across the entire enterprise. Many of today's mega vendors still rely on outdated technology that fails to meet end user needs, or they focus too much on end users at the expense of organizational needs," said Omri Koh, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics, in a statement. "Pyramid 2018 enables our customers to conduct enterprise-grade, self-service analytics. Now with the release of Pyramid 2018.04 and the Pyramid 2018 Tablet app, along with AWS and Azure support, enterprise data analytics is easier and more collaborative than ever before."

The new version of Pyramid 2018 introduces more than 100 new or enhanced features, with more than 40 percent based on feedback from existing customers. A partial list includes the following: