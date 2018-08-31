Global IntelliSystems Provides Email Deliverability Protection

Global IntelliSystems, an email/mobile marketing and technology services company, has released a suite of services to help maximize deliverability for email marketers while providing outside-looking-in security and performance monitoring for IT departments.

This hands-off suite of network monitoring and security/vulnerability analysis services is tied directly into Global's email and mobile marketing platform.

"Many marketers do not know that a slight misconfiguration in a DNS or malware-infected third-party URL referenced in a campaign will cause a real decrease in deliverability without showing the cause," said John Brogan, CEO of Global IntelliSystems, in a statement. "Today many ISPs, anti-spam, and anti-virus systems are scanning messages, checking websites, examining DNS configurations, and monitoring networks. If they find a misconfigured device, a suspicious network, or problem URL they mark the offending item as untrusted and deliverability takes an immediate hit. Marketers often assume a bad response rate is due to poor subscriber engagement when the real issue may be something only their IT department can fix. “We routinely work directly with IT departments, so these services are an easy step forward for us and provide valuable benefits to our clients," Brogan said. "It is amazing to see how many companies, even major retailers, have these security or performance issues lasting for weeks, months, or even years. Degraded deliverability will last until those hidden issues are resolved."

The monitoring and security services from Global are priced in tier-levels from $195, $995, and $2,995 per month. Clients using email/mobile marketing services from Global receive discounts based on their service usage.