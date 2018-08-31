Rivet Works Partners with BigCommerce
Rivet Works, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions provider, has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, meaning that BigCommerce users can now automatically generate and display customer-created content in any channel. The Rivet Works integration is available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
The Rivet Works platform lets companies enhance online stores and social accounts with consumer-generated videos, photos, narrative stories, and commentary. It automates the generation and collection of content directly from past shoppers, then uses advanced machine learning to organize the content for the appropriate product and category within the store. It also automatically formats content for posting into social accounts and ad units.
"To remain competitive, retailers need the kind of advanced digital content capabilities that Amazon has developed for itself," said Mike Svatek, founder and CEO of Rivet Works, in a statement. "I'm thrilled that we are able to bring this type of sophistication and scale to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to sell even more through their BigCommerce-powered storefronts."
"Our partnership with Rivet Works further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief development officer at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Rivet Works shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."