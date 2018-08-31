Rivet Works Partners with BigCommerce

Rivet Works, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions provider, has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, meaning that BigCommerce users can now automatically generate and display customer-created content in any channel. The Rivet Works integration is available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

The Rivet Works platform lets companies enhance online stores and social accounts with consumer-generated videos, photos, narrative stories, and commentary. It automates the generation and collection of content directly from past shoppers, then uses advanced machine learning to organize the content for the appropriate product and category within the store. It also automatically formats content for posting into social accounts and ad units.